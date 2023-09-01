CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Koa Rothman Makes a Comeback After Foot Injury

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 1, 2023
Koa Rothman, professional surfer, has made a remarkable recovery after snapping a ligament in his foot while surfing in Australia. He recently posted a video on his social media accounts documenting his journey back to the waves.

The video begins with a visit to Dr. H. Rey Gubernick, also known as Dr. G, who provides a unique treatment involving electric shocks to Rothman’s foot. The purpose of the treatment is to reduce pain and aid in the healing process.

Throughout his recovery, Rothman has undergone numerous treatments, including stem cell therapy. He also shares his experience in the gym, where he has been working on strengthening and rehabilitating his foot.

After weeks of grueling rehab, the video shows Rothman back in the water for his first surf session since the injury. He appears to be in great form, expressing optimism about his recovery. “Foot feels great,” he states on the beach. “I was being cautious, but it was a good start.”

In addition to discussing his physical recovery, Rothman emphasizes the mental toll that comes with injuries. He acknowledges the ups and downs in the healing process but remains determined to stay positive and focus on regaining his strength and health.

Koa Rothman’s inspiring comeback serves as a reminder of the resilience and determination required to overcome setbacks in pursuing one’s passion.

Sources: Dr. H. Rey Gubernick

