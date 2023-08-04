Biologist Shot and Killed While Conducting Research in Mexico

Gabriel Trujillo, a U.S. biologist of Mexican descent, was fatally shot while collecting plant samples for his Ph.D. research in Sonora, Mexico. This marks the third incident in recent years where researchers studying the environment in Mexico have been killed. Trujillo was a doctoral student at the University of California, Berkeley, and his passion for botany led him to explore various places while studying plants and their behaviors.

Trujillo’s body was discovered on June 22 with multiple bullet wounds, three days after his family reported him missing. In the search for him, other biologists in Sonora and California faced death threats but persisted until Trujillo was found. The Mexican biologist who assisted in the search revealed that death threats were received after filing a complaint about Trujillo’s disappearance.

The Sonoran prosecutor’s office stated that they were gathering evidence to determine the facts of the case and identify the responsible party. Trujillo’s murder followed another attack in the same month that resulted in the deaths of two other scientists. Additionally, a biology student from the Autonomous Metropolitan University in Oaxaca state was targeted in a shooting on June 30.

Trujillo’s research brought him to the municipality of Yécora, located in eastern Sonora, known for its rich biodiversity. He was specifically interested in studying Cephalanthus occidentalis, commonly known as the common buttonbush. Trujillo aimed to understand the evolution of tropical woody plants and their transition to temperate areas.

Working as a scientist in Mexico can be challenging and dangerous due to violence and organized crime. Many areas in Sonora are considered unsafe to access due to drug, arms, and human trafficking routes. Environmental organizations and individuals close to Trujillo expressed their grief and condolences but declined to speak publicly out of fear of retaliation.

This tragic incident highlights the dangers that scientists face while conducting research in Mexico. Calls for the Mexican government to thoroughly investigate the incidents and deliver justice have been made by organizations and individuals in the scientific community.