New Software HelioLinc3D Identifies Overlooked Near-Earth Asteroid

Researchers at the University of Washington have developed a new software called HelioLinc3D that can quickly identify near-Earth asteroids. The software, designed for the Vera C. Rubin Observatory in Chile, has the ability to reduce the number of nightly observations required to confirm the existence of a moving object by half. HelioLinc3D has already proven its potential by identifying an asteroid that previous surveys had missed.

Using data from the NASA-funded ATLAS survey, HelioLinc3D found an asteroid named 2022 SF289, which is around 600 feet long. This type of asteroid is classified as “potentially hazardous” due to its size and proximity. However, despite its closest approach being within half the distance to the moon, there is no risk of it impacting Earth in the next century or even for many millenniums in the future.

The Rubin Observatory, set to begin its 10-year survey of the sky in 2025, will have the capability to detect faint objects, including asteroids with the potential to cause significant damage. HelioLinc3D will play a crucial role in this, as it only requires two images per night, across three different nonconsecutive nights, to confirm the presence of an asteroid.

The development of new algorithms and software tools like HelioLinc3D is essential in improving our ability to identify and track near-Earth asteroids. While most larger asteroids have already been identified, smaller ones with city-destroying potential are more challenging to locate. The hope is that with the Rubin Observatory and HelioLinc3D, we will be able to significantly increase our understanding of the solar system and better prepare for any potential threats in the future.