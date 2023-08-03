Big Bait, Big Fish — and Big Shark!

A Canadian fisherman had an exhilarating encounter when he accidentally caught a Great White Shark while out in open water. The fisherman, Rick Austin, captured the intense moment on video, initially mistaking the shark for a striped bass. But as the massive creature drew near his boat, Austin quickly realized the magnitude of his catch.

In the video, Austin can be heard expressing his awe and shock at the size of the shark. He attempted to reel it in but ultimately had to let it go when it proved too strong. Biologists from the New England Aquarium and the Department of Integrative Biology at the University of Guelph later confirmed that Austin had indeed caught a great white shark.

The scientists estimated that the shark measured between six to eight feet in length and weighed between 200 to 250 pounds. In comparison, porpoises, which are protected in Canadian waters, weigh up to 168 pounds and reach about six feet in length.

Nova Scotia, where the encounter took place, is known for its frequent great white shark sightings. Researchers have been actively tagging these sharks in recent years to study their behavior and migration patterns. It is believed that Nova Scotia is also a breeding site for these sharks, as their migration patterns align with known breeding locations.

In 2020, researchers tagged the largest great white shark ever recorded off Nova Scotia. Named Nukumi, this “queen of the ocean” shark measured over 17 feet long and weighed a staggering 3,541 pounds. Samples were taken from Nukumi, and she was fitted with tags to monitor her movements before being released back into the ocean.

Overall, encounters like these remind us of the immense power and magnificence of these apex predators in our oceans.