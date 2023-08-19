Karol “Bo” Bobko, NASA Astronaut, Dies at 85

Karol “Bo” Bobko, a former NASA astronaut, has passed away at the age of 85. Bobko was part of NASA’s seventh group of astronauts, joining the agency in 1969. He, along with six other members of his group, were previously part of the U.S. Air Force’s Manned Orbiting Laboratory program. After the MOL program was cancelled, the seven astronauts were accepted into NASA’s astronaut corps.

Bobko’s first spaceflight came on April 4, 1983, as the pilot of the space shuttle Challenger during the STS-6 mission. This mission marked several firsts, including the launch of the first lightweight external fuel tank, the deployment of the first Tracking and Data Relay Satellite-1, and the first use of the heads-up display (HUD) on a space shuttle. Additionally, Bobko was responsible for assisting with the first spacewalk from the space shuttle, helping two crew members into their spacesuits.

His second spaceflight occurred on April 12, 1985, commanding the space shuttle Discovery during the STS-51D mission. Senator Jake Garn of Utah, the first sitting member of Congress to fly into space, was part of Bobko’s crew. The mission deployed two communication satellites and involved an unplanned spacewalk to rescue a malfunctioning satellite.

Bobko’s final spaceflight was on October 3, 1985, commanding the space shuttle Atlantis during the STS-51J mission. This was the second mission dedicated to deploying a U.S. Department of Defense payload. The details of the mission remain classified.

Throughout his three missions, Bobko spent a total of 16 days, 2 hours, and 3 minutes in space. He was widely respected for his contributions to the space program and was a member of the Association of Space Explorers, serving as the president of its U.S. chapter at one point.

Karol “Bo” Bobko, born on December 23, 1937, in New York City, was a pioneer in the field of space exploration and will be remembered for his significant contributions to NASA’s missions.