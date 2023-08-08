KaliThe Interceptor 2.0: The Latest Trail Helmet from Kali Protectives

Kali Protectives introduces the latest addition to their trail helmet line, the KaliThe Interceptor 2.0. This helmet builds upon the success of the original Interceptor, known for its commitment to safety. The Interceptor 2.0 incorporates innovative technologies to provide enhanced protection for riders.

At the core of the helmet is the Rheon Low Density Layer. This layer utilizes an energy-absorbing super polymer that stiffens when subjected to force, offering optimal protection against rotational and low G hits. By using patented computational design techniques, Kali has developed a metamaterial that delivers previously unattainable properties not found in conventional materials.

The Casidion Nano Core is another revolutionary technology incorporated into the Interceptor 2.0. Designed to protect the head from impact and shock, this technology is based on the latest research into accident dynamics. It is specifically engineered to safeguard the brain, the most delicate and vital part of the human body. The Casidion Nano Core offers superior performance compared to other materials commonly used in protective headwear.

The Interceptor 2.0 features Supervent technology, which includes injection molded polycarbonate vents with an inner skeleton. This design allows for larger vent size and energy dispersion across a wider area, while maintaining overall strength. Additionally, the helmet includes TPR glass grippers for convenient storage of sunglasses.

Kali has made significant improvements to the visor, offering increased coverage and two easily adjustable positions to cater to individual preferences. The visor is securely attached using alloy screws, while a flexible material helps absorb impact during a crash.

The fit of the Interceptor 2.0 has also been upgraded with the Frequency Fit System, providing a 3-position vertical adjust for a personalized fit. The web dividers have been replaced with new Slide Fix easy adjust dividers that sit flush with the face, allowing for optimal positioning. The helmet comes with two sets of antimicrobial pads, including a bug net pad already installed and a summer pad included in the box.

Completing the Interceptor 2.0 is the beloved Fidlock magnetic buckle, known for its convenience and ease of use. Kali Protectives is proud to reintroduce the Interceptor 2.0, which has been highly praised by riders, including Brad Waldron, Kali Founder, who described it as his go-to helmet.

The Kali Interceptor 2.0 is now available for purchase at Independent Bicycle Shops and through the Kali Protectives website, with a suggested retail price of $160.00.

Kali Protectives has been dedicated to manufacturing the safest helmets on the market since 2008. They continually strive for excellence by incorporating the best designs and materials into their helmets, ensuring optimal protection for riders across all disciplines.