Earendel: The Farthest Known Star in the Universe

In March 2022, astronomers made an exciting discovery using the Hubble Space Telescope. They found the farthest known star, which they named Earendel, after the old English name for “morning star”. Recently, the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) provided more insights into this star.

Earendel is classified as a massive B-type star and is part of the Main Sequence, meaning it is a hydrogen-burning star. It is twice as hot and a million times more luminous than the Sun. Astronomers suspect that Earendel may have a companion, but due to their close proximity and the vast distance of 13 billion light-years, it is difficult to observe them separately. However, the spectroscopy of Earendel suggests the presence of a companion. Further studies using gravitational lensing and more detailed observations with NIRCam on JWST will help confirm this.

The light observed from Earendel originated approximately 900 million years after the Big Bang. The gravitational lensing effect magnifies the star by a factor of 4000. Astronomers are interested in determining if Earendel belongs to the first generations of stars to have formed. If so, its spectra will reveal a composition mainly consisting of hydrogen and helium. If it is a second-generation star, additional elements will be present in its light. Rigel and Beta Centauri are other examples of blue supergiant stars similar to Earendel.

Earendel’s host galaxy, seen as a crescent-shaped smear of light, is distorted due to gravitational lensing by the WHL0137-08 galaxy cluster. The NIRCam view of the galaxy shows young star-forming regions and older star clusters. Some of the stars in these regions are less than five million years old, while one of the clusters is around 10 million years old. The JWST image provides more detail about the lensing effect on the distant galaxy and allows astronomers to determine the exact distance to Earendel and its host galaxy.

JWST has also detected other distant stars using its infrared-sensitive instruments. While Earendel holds the current record for the farthest known star, scientists anticipate making more observations. The ultimate goal is to discover the very first stars that appeared in the universe, which could have emerged as early as 100 million years after the Big Bang. These ancient stars played a crucial role in shaping the early universe and provide valuable insights into the formation of galaxies and the distribution of matter.

For more information on Earendel and the galaxy cluster WHL0137-08, as well as the first stars in the universe, please refer to the provided links.