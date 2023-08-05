James Webb Space Telescope Observations of El Gordo Galaxy Cluster

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has released a stunning image of the El Gordo galaxy cluster, along with four scientific papers from the Prime Extra-Galactic Areas for Reionization and Lensing Science (PEARLS) team. The image showcases the phenomenon of gravitational lensing, where the mass of large objects like the El Gordo galaxy cluster bends light around them, magnifying objects behind them.

The El Gordo cluster, formed about 6.8 billion years ago, is believed to be the largest cluster in the early universe. While its predecessor, the Hubble Space Telescope, captured images of El Gordo, JWST’s sensitivity allows for a more detailed view.

One of the papers focuses on the overall effect of gravitational lensing by El Gordo, while the other three examine specific features in the image. One prominent feature is a curved galaxy in the upper right, nicknamed the “Fishhook” by the PEARLS team. This relatively small disk galaxy, about ¼ the size of the Milky Way, appears red in the infrared image due to dust and redshift caused by its distance of 10.6 billion light-years.

Another galaxy in the image, known as La Flaca (“the thin one” in Spanish), is being lensed by El Gordo and is even further away from Earth at 11 billion light-years. Near La Flaca, scientists discovered a red dwarf star named Quyllur, which is the first of its kind observed beyond 1 billion years from Earth.

The image also reveals a miniature galaxy cluster formed 12.1 billion years ago, as well as a set of “ultra-diffuse” galaxies. Webb’s observations of these features provide valuable scientific insights into the early universe.

These papers mark an important contribution to our understanding of gravitational lensing and offer a wealth of scientific knowledge. As JWST continues its operations, more exciting discoveries are expected to come.