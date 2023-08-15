Astronomy and Space Exploration: Discovering the Oldest Known Star

Astronomy and space exploration have always involved pushing the boundaries of what we know. From the discovery of other worlds through telescopes to the realization that galaxies exist beyond our own Milky Way, we continue to expand our understanding of the universe. One day, we may even travel to a world around another star, like the crew of SYFY’s The Ark.

While we haven’t yet developed the necessary propulsion systems for interstellar travel, we have made significant advancements in telescope technology. NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) recently captured an image of Earendel, the oldest and most distant star known to date.

Earendel was first detected by the Hubble Space Telescope in March 2022, setting a record for the oldest and most distant star ever observed. Astronomers estimate that Earendel is 12.9 billion years old, meaning it existed during the early stages of the universe. Normally, we wouldn’t be able to see a star that old and far away, but a combination of advanced technology and gravitational lensing has made it possible.

The JWST’s powerful instruments, combined with the effect of gravitational lensing, enable us to study Earendel in detail. Earendel is located within a distant galaxy, behind the galaxy cluster WHL0137-08. The cluster’s gravity bends light, acting like a cosmic lens that magnifies the light from Earendel approximately 4,000 times as it reaches Earth.

Initially named Earendel after the Morning Star, the star’s distance has caused its light to shift toward the red end of the spectrum, making it difficult for Hubble to observe. However, with observations from JWST, we now have a closer look at Earendel and its surroundings.

Using its Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam), the JWST examined the Sunrise Arc galaxy, where Earendel is located. The data confirmed that Earendel is extremely far away, large, and incredibly bright. It is believed that Earendel was about twice as hot as the Sun and a million times as bright. Surprisingly, JWST also detected hints of a cooler, redder companion star near Earendel.

Moreover, JWST discovered evidence of star-forming regions and older star clusters within the Sunrise Arc. Astronomers will further study these findings to gain insights into the formation and evolution of the earliest stars in the universe.

The discovery of Earendel highlights the remarkable progress we have made in our exploration of the cosmos. As technology continues to advance, we will undoubtedly continue to unravel more mysteries of the universe and explore even further beyond our current horizons.