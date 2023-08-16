The Discovery of the Farthest Known Star, Earendel

In March 2022, astronomers made an exciting announcement about the discovery of the farthest known star. The star was named Earendel, which is an old English name for “morning star.” The image of Earendel was captured by the Hubble Space Telescope, but now the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has provided more details about this distant star.

By analyzing the data from JWST’s Near-infrared Camera (NIRCam) and NIRSpec spectrometer, astronomers have determined that Earendel is a massive B-type star. This classification indicates that it lies on the Main Sequence, meaning it is a hydrogen-burning star. Compared to the Sun, Earendel is twice as hot and a million times more luminous.

Although it is suspected that Earendel may have a companion, it is challenging to confirm this due to their close proximity and the vast distance at which we observe them (around 13 billion light-years away). The colors of Earendel’s light suggest the presence of a companion, and future observations using JWST’s magnification capabilities and NIRCam are expected to provide more insight.

The light we see from Earendel was emitted approximately 900 million years after the Big Bang. The gravitational lensing effect, caused by the massive galaxy cluster WHL0137-08, magnifies Earendel by a factor of 4,000. Astronomers are interested in determining whether Earendel belongs to the first generation of stars that appeared in the early Universe. The composition of its spectra would reveal whether it primarily consists of hydrogen and helium (indicating a first-generation star) or if it contains other elements (indicating a second-generation star).

In addition to observing Earendel, JWST’s NIRCam has provided a detailed view of its host galaxy. The galaxy appears as a long crescent-shaped smear of light, and within it, there are both young star-forming regions and older star clusters. The presence of an approximately 10-million-year-old cluster provides insights into the formation of globular clusters within our own Milky Way and the possibility that some were formed around the same time as the clusters in WHL0137-08.

The image from JWST also reveals the lensing effect on the distant galaxy, allowing Earendel to appear separately from its smeared host galaxy. Further study using JWST’s infrared spectrometer (NIRSpec) will provide astronomers with more precise distance measurements to Earendel and its host galaxy.

JWST has already detected other distant stars using its infrared instruments, and while Earendel currently holds the record for the farthest known star, astronomers anticipate making more discoveries in the future. Ultimately, they hope to find the first stars to ever shine, which could provide valuable insights into the early Universe, the distribution of matter (including dark matter), and the processes that led to the formation of galaxies and planetary systems.

