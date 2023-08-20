The Universe Has a Question

In the fictional town of Patience, Colorado, an extraterrestrial visitor named Harry reveals himself to a few lucky residents. Despite their friendship with Harry, they can never truly comprehend the universe as he does. Harry’s existence raises more questions than can be answered.

Meanwhile, astronomers using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) have made an unexpected discovery in deep space. While observing a star-forming region 1,500 light-years away, they noticed a punctuation mark in the background. This accidental find is not the first for the JWST, as astronomers previously discovered a new asteroid in test images.

The question mark in deep space is actually a collaboration of two or possibly three galaxies. From our vantage point, it appears as a distorted spiral galaxy, or two spirals in the process of merging. The dot at the bottom of the question mark is likely a separate elliptical galaxy. This discovery offers a glimpse of what could happen when our galaxy collides with Andromeda in about 4 billion years.

While this cosmic question mark is intriguing, there is still much more to learn. Further targeted observations may provide additional information in the future. The discovery serves as a symbol of the scientific endeavor, where every answered question leads to new ones we didn’t even know to ask. The vastness of the universe ensures that there will always be new questions waiting to be explored.