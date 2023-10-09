How the James Webb Space Telescope is Rewriting Our Understanding of the Universe

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has made astounding discoveries since it first peered into the distant Universe. Its deep field observations have revealed an abundance of bright galaxies, challenging our previous assumptions about the early Universe. The JWST captured the first full-color, multiwavelength science image of the galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, which became the deepest image ever taken of the ultra-distant Universe. Within this image, 87 ultra-distant galaxy candidates were identified, awaiting further confirmation of their distance.

The presence of these bright galaxies at such early times poses a problem for astronomers, as our current models of cosmology did not predict their existence. These galaxies were larger, brighter, and more numerous than expected. JWST’s unprecedented views have pushed the boundaries of observation, surpassing even ground-based telescopes and the Hubble Space Telescope.

One fascinating aspect of these discoveries is the implications for galactic brightness and stellar mass. Typically, the brightness of a galaxy is correlated with its stellar mass. Stellar mass refers to the amount of mass within a galaxy that is attributed to stars. The JWST’s observations of the Southern Pinwheel Galaxy, or Messier 83, revealed regions of active star formation, where ultraviolet light produced by hot, blue stars caused transitions in hydrogen atoms. These regions appeared pink, indicating the presence of new star formation.

One mystery that remains unsolved is the absence of the “first stars,” which are speculated to be brighter and bluer than modern stars. These stars, known as Population III stars, are formed from only the elements that emerged during the hot Big Bang. While they have yet to be directly observed or confirmed, there is hope that the JWST will eventually detect these elusive stars.

The unexpected brightness and abundance of these early galaxies can partially be attributed to the performance of JWST’s optics. The telescope’s pristine optics provide brighter and sharper views than anticipated, thanks to its unprecedented cleanliness during construction and launch. Additionally, the high-resolution simulations used in studying the Universe’s structure allow scientists to focus on initial rare overdensities, which play a crucial role in the formation of galaxies.

The James Webb Space Telescope continues to reshape our understanding of the Universe with its remarkable discoveries. By pushing the boundaries of observation and challenging existing models, it is revealing new insights into the earliest stages of galaxy formation and the nature of the Universe itself.

