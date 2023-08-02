Scientists Discover Complex Organic Molecules in Farthest Galaxy Ever Seen

Scientists using NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope have made a groundbreaking discovery by detecting complex organic molecules in the farthest galaxy ever observed. This finding provides valuable insights into the chemistry that accompanies the birth of stars, even in the early stages of the universe.

Led by astronomer Justin Spilker from Texas A&M University, an international team of researchers uncovered these organic molecules in a galaxy located over 12 billion light-years away. The light captured by astronomers started its journey when the universe was less than 1.5 billion years old, which is about a tenth of its current age. This particular galaxy was first discovered by the National Science Foundation’s South Pole Telescope in 2013 and has been studied by various observatories, including the radio telescope ALMA and the Hubble Space Telescope.

The James Webb Space Telescope, combined with gravitational lensing, made this discovery possible. Gravitational lensing occurs when two galaxies align perfectly from the Earth’s perspective, creating an Einstein ring where the light from the background galaxy is stretched and magnified by the foreground galaxy. By utilizing this natural phenomenon, the researchers gained unprecedented detail, allowing them to observe the rich composition of a galaxy in the early universe.

Analysis of the data collected by JWST revealed the presence of large organic molecules similar to the ones found on Earth that contribute to atmospheric pollution, such as smog and smoke. However, the presence of these molecules in the observed galaxy does not always indicate the birth of new stars, unlike previously believed. The researchers found regions with smoke but no star formation, as well as regions with new stars forming but no smoke.

This discovery showcases the James Webb Space Telescope’s ability to understand the earliest stages of the universe in new and exciting ways. It marks a significant milestone in the telescope’s potential for studying the early universe. The study detailing these findings has been published in the journal Nature.