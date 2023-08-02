CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Science

Scientists Discover Complex Organic Molecules in Farthest Galaxy Ever Seen

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 2, 2023
Scientists Discover Complex Organic Molecules in Farthest Galaxy Ever Seen

Scientists using NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope have made a groundbreaking discovery by detecting complex organic molecules in the farthest galaxy ever observed. This finding provides valuable insights into the chemistry that accompanies the birth of stars, even in the early stages of the universe.

Led by astronomer Justin Spilker from Texas A&M University, an international team of researchers uncovered these organic molecules in a galaxy located over 12 billion light-years away. The light captured by astronomers started its journey when the universe was less than 1.5 billion years old, which is about a tenth of its current age. This particular galaxy was first discovered by the National Science Foundation’s South Pole Telescope in 2013 and has been studied by various observatories, including the radio telescope ALMA and the Hubble Space Telescope.

The James Webb Space Telescope, combined with gravitational lensing, made this discovery possible. Gravitational lensing occurs when two galaxies align perfectly from the Earth’s perspective, creating an Einstein ring where the light from the background galaxy is stretched and magnified by the foreground galaxy. By utilizing this natural phenomenon, the researchers gained unprecedented detail, allowing them to observe the rich composition of a galaxy in the early universe.

Analysis of the data collected by JWST revealed the presence of large organic molecules similar to the ones found on Earth that contribute to atmospheric pollution, such as smog and smoke. However, the presence of these molecules in the observed galaxy does not always indicate the birth of new stars, unlike previously believed. The researchers found regions with smoke but no star formation, as well as regions with new stars forming but no smoke.

This discovery showcases the James Webb Space Telescope’s ability to understand the earliest stages of the universe in new and exciting ways. It marks a significant milestone in the telescope’s potential for studying the early universe. The study detailing these findings has been published in the journal Nature.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Science

10 Health Benefits of Drinking Green Tea

Aug 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

The Minneapolis Climate Plan: Taking Immediate Steps to Reduce Pollution

Aug 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

James Webb Space Telescope Reveals Mind-Bending Views of “El Gordo” Galaxy Cluster

Aug 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

AI

Consumers Concerned About Misinformation from AI Tools

Aug 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

Smart AI Money Commits to Transparency and Reliability in AI Systems

Aug 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

Leveraging OpenAI GPT-4 Functions to Enhance Mobile App Functionality

Aug 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Exploring the Role of Predictive Analytics in Enhancing Disease Vector Surveillance Systems

Aug 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments