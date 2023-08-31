The Jaw-Dropping Image of Whirlpool Galaxy Captured by JWST

The Whirlpool galaxy, also known as Messier 51 (M51), has been the subject of fascination for astronomers since it was first imaged by the Hubble telescope. Now, the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has captured an incredible new image of this “grand-design” spiral galaxy locked in a tumultuous relationship with its dwarf neighbor, NGC 5195. Located 27 million light-years away from Earth, M51’s face-on view makes it an excellent study for understanding spiral galaxy structure and star-forming processes.

The JWST’s new image of M51 is part of the FEAST (Feedback in Emerging extrAgalactic Star clusTers) series of observations, specifically designed to discover and study stellar nurseries beyond our galaxy. The telescope’s ability to use infrared allows it to penetrate through galactic dust and gas, providing a clearer view of the star-forming regions.

The image taken by JWST’s NIRcam instrument shows the warm filamentary dust in dark red, while the lighter yellow and orange areas represent gas ionized by newly formed star clusters. On the other hand, the MIRI instrument captures the mid-infrared region of the electromagnetic spectrum, revealing spectacular views of the filaments illuminated by starlight reprocessed by dust and grains. Empty cavities and bright filaments give the impression of ripples propagating from the spiral arms, with the yellow compact regions indicating newly formed star clusters within the galaxy.

M51 is a “grand-design” galaxy, meaning it exhibits strong and well-defined arms that stem from a clear central region, unlike other galaxies with patchy or odd-shaped arms. The gravitational influence of its smaller companion, NGC 5195, is thought to be responsible for the elegant structure of M51’s spiral arms.

Ever since Hubble captured the beauty of the Whirlpool galaxy, astronomers have eagerly awaited the JWST’s view. Finally, their patience has been rewarded with a jaw-dropping image that showcases the majestic nature of this celestial wonder.

Sources:

– European Space Agency (ESA)

– NASA

– Stockholm University