Jurassic-era Fish Fossil Died Due to Overly Large Ammonite

A fossilized fish from the Jurassic era has been discovered by paleontologists at Universität Hohenheim’s Staatliches Museum für Naturkunde Stuttgart. The fish, known as Pachycormus macropterus, died after swallowing a large ammonite. The fossil was found in Germany at the Posidonienschiefer Formation and has been dated back to the early Jurassic, approximately 174 to 182 million years ago.

The researchers identified the fish as a type of actinopterygian, which belongs to a group of bony, ray-finned fish. The fish’s belly contained various prey, including soft-bodied mollusks resembling modern cuttlefish or squid, and smaller fish. Additionally, a large ammonite conch, measuring about 10 centimeters in diameter, was found in the fish’s stomach. The lack of signs of digestion suggested that the fish died shortly after swallowing the ammonite.

According to the paleontologists, the ammonite was too large for the fish to digest. They propose that the fish either misidentified the ammonite or it got stuck in its mouth for an unknown reason. Once swallowed, the ammonite’s shell blocked the passage to the fish’s intestine, resulting in congestion or internal bleeding, ultimately leading to the fish’s death within hours.

After the fish died, it sank to the seabed and was buried in mud. Over millions of years, the fossil and its stomach contents became preserved. This discovery represents the first documented case of a fatal last meal in an extinct pachycormid fish. It also suggests that bony fish during the Jurassic era may have commonly consumed ammonites, contrary to previous assumptions.

The fossilized fish provides valuable insight into the ancient marine ecosystem and highlights the intricate interactions between species during the Jurassic era. Further studies of such fossils contribute to our understanding of prehistoric life and evolution.