Jurassic-Era Fish Fossil Found with Large Ammonite in Stomach

A pair of paleontologists at Universität Hohenheim’s Staatliches Museum für Naturkunde Stuttgart has discovered a fossilized Jurassic-era fish that died after swallowing an unusually large ammonite. The fossil, known as Pachycormus macropterus, was found in Germany at the Posidonienschiefer Formation dating back to around 174-182 million years ago.

Pachycormus macropterus is an actinopterygian, a type of bony, ray-finned fish. It had a diverse diet, as evidenced by the variety of prey found in its stomach. Soft-bodied mollusks similar to modern cuttlefish and squid, as well as smaller fish, were discovered. Most notably, the researchers found an intact ammonite conch measuring about 10 centimeters in diameter. These findings suggest that the fish died shortly after swallowing the ammonite.

The researchers propose that the fish may have either misidentified or accidentally trapped the larger-than-normal ammonite. Once the ammonite became lodged in its mouth, the fish would have been unable to remove it, forcing it to swallow. Unfortunately, the size of the ammonite shell blocked the passage to the fish’s intestines, leading to congestion or internal bleeding, resulting in the fish’s death within a few hours.

After the fish’s demise, it sank to the seabed and became buried in mud. Over millions of years, the fish and its stomach contents were fossilized, preserving the ammonite in excellent condition. This discovery is the first documented case of a fatal last meal in an extinct pachycormid fish. Moreover, it suggests that ammonites may have been more commonly consumed by bony fish during the Jurassic period than previously believed.

The study, published in the journal Geological Magazine, provides valuable insights into the ancient marine ecosystem and the dietary habits of extinct fish species. It highlights the exceptional preservation of fossils and offers scientists a window into the past. This find paves the way for further research into the relationship between prehistoric fish and their prey.