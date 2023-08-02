New Findings from the James Webb Space Telescope on Jupiter’s Moons

A recent study published in JGR: Planets and Science Advances reveals new insights from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) about the Galilean Moons of Jupiter, specifically Io and Ganymede. The researchers have discovered sulfur monoxide (SO) gas on Io, the most volcanically active body in the solar system, and hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) on Ganymede, the largest moon in the solar system.

Using JWST’s Near-Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec) instrument, the researchers observed the glow from active volcanoes on Io when it was in Jupiter’s shadow. They successfully detected the two known volcanoes, Kanehekili Fluctus and Loki Patera, which exhibited active lava flows. The discovery of SO gas connected to a volcanic eruption at Kanehekili Fluctus is particularly significant because it is the first time this emission line has been detected. SO gas is difficult to detect compared to sulfur dioxide (SO2), which is the dominant atmospheric component on Io. This detection confirms that the excited SO did indeed come from a volcano.

The tidal heating caused by Jupiter’s enormous gravitational influence on Io leads to its volcanic activity. Io’s mass is much smaller compared to Jupiter, but its slightly eccentric orbit brings it closer to Jupiter at some points and farther away at others. Jupiter’s gravity creates a greater tidal force on Io at periapsis, resulting in friction and interior heat that trigger its volcanic activity. Io is also influenced by the gravitational pull of Jupiter’s second Galilean Moon, Europa.

For Ganymede, the researchers detected hydrogen peroxide in its polar regions using JWST’s NIRSpec instrument. This discovery is attributed to a process called radiolysis, where charged particles break apart water ice and recombine to form hydrogen peroxide. Ganymede possesses a magnetic field, which interacts with Jupiter’s massive magnetic field, creating conditions suitable for the formation of hydrogen peroxide. Ganymede is currently the only known moon in the solar system with a magnetic field.

These findings demonstrate the scientific capabilities of the James Webb Space Telescope in studying solar system objects, even when they are in close proximity to bright objects like Jupiter. The observations provide valuable insights into the geology and chemistry of Jupiter’s moons, shedding light on the complex interactions within the Jovian system.