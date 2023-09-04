Cosmic Rock Collides with Jupiter: Amateur Astronomer Captures Rare Event

In a rare celestial event, a cosmic rock collided with Jupiter in late August, creating a spectacular flash of light that was observed and recorded by Earth-based telescopes. The impact was detected by the Japan-based network of telescopes, which includes the Organized Autotelescopes for Serendipitous Event Survey (OASES) and the Planetary Observation Camera for Optical Transient Surveys (PONCOTS).

Amateur astronomer account MASA Planetary Log, posted a video on the X social networking platform (previously known as Twitter), capturing the moment of impact. The collision occurred on August 28 at 12:45 p.m. Eastern Time, which corresponds to 1:45 a.m. local Japan time on August 29.

The flash of light caused by the collision was brief but remarkable, providing astronomers with valuable data and insights into the dynamics of Jupiter’s atmosphere. Jupiter, being a gas giant, offers a unique opportunity to study impacts and collisions due to its lack of a solid surface.

The Japan-based network of telescopes, specifically the OASES and PONCOTS systems, played a crucial role in the detection and observation of this event. These telescopes are designed to serendipitously detect and capture transient events in space, such as impacts and other optical transients.

Understanding the frequency and magnitude of such collisions can provide insights into the dynamics of our solar system and the processes that shape celestial bodies. By studying the aftermath of impacts on Jupiter’s atmosphere, scientists can better understand similar events that occurred during the formation of our own planet.

This recent collision event serves as a reminder of the constant bombardment of space debris that the planets in our solar system experience. While most impacts go unnoticed, this rare event captured by amateur astronomers and the network of telescopes in Japan offers a glimpse into the fascinating world of celestial collisions.

