New Observatory Aims to Detect Early Warning Signs of Supernovae

A new observatory called the Jiangmen Underground Neutrino Observatory (JUNO) is set to revolutionize our ability to study supernovae by potentially detecting their early warning signs. Unlike other types of supernovae, core-collapse supernovae emit a burst of neutrinos before the star brightens as a supernova. JUNO aims to recognize these neutrino events in near real-time, allowing other observatories to focus their attention on the specific region of the sky where a supernova is occurring.

Neutrinos are particles that interact weakly with matter and can travel through space unimpeded. JUNO, currently under construction, aims to detect these neutrino events quickly enough to provide timely information to astronomers. In a recent paper, the authors estimate that JUNO would be able to detect the initial core collapse neutrinos from a 30 solar-mass star more than a million light-years away. Additionally, JUNO could also detect the fainter burst of neutrinos that occurs in the pre-supernova stage for a 30 solar-mass star up to 3,000 light years away.

The goal of JUNO is to allow astronomers to observe supernovae as they happen and gather valuable data about these explosive events. While there may be occasional false alarms, the benefits of being able to detect and study these events outweigh the minor inconvenience of false detections.

JUNO is expected to come online by the end of this year, bringing us closer to a more comprehensive understanding of supernovae and their early warning signs.

Source: Universe Today – “A new observatory could spot core-collapse supernovae before they explode” – DOI: 10.48550/arxiv.2309.07109