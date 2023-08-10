Fresh Data on Jupiter’s Moon Io Provided by NASA’s Juno Mission

NASA’s Juno spacecraft is delivering new data on Jupiter’s moon Io through a series of flybys. Io is known for its volcanic eruptions that constantly reshape its surface, making it an interesting celestial body to study. The last time a spacecraft got close to Io was over 20 years ago, so there is a good chance that something has changed since then.

During the most recent flyby on July 30, Juno came within 13,700 miles of Io’s surface. Juno’s instruments were active during the flyby, with its infrared mapping instrument detecting heat signatures from volcanic eruptions and lava flows, and its optical imaging camera capturing long-range pictures of Io.

Juno, which launched 12 years ago and arrived in orbit around Jupiter in 2016, was originally designed to study Jupiter’s atmosphere and deep interior. However, it has now entered its extended mission phase and has been able to observe other objects in the Jupiter system, including Ganymede and Europa.

Io, slightly larger than Earth’s Moon, will receive the most sustained observation from Juno. The spacecraft flew close to Io in May and again in July, and will have another flyby in October. The climax of Juno’s observation campaign will be in December and February, when it will have close encounters with Io at a range of 1,500 kilometers.

Despite the continuous changes on Io, scientists have observed one consistency: a volcano named Prometheus, also known as the “Old Faithful of Io.” This volcano has been erupting since its discovery in 1979 and is still active today.

Io is the most volcanically active object in the Solar System, with tidal forces generated from the gravitational pull of Jupiter and its neighboring moons causing extreme volcanic activity. The surface of Io bulges by up to 330 feet during each tidal cycle.

While scientists have proposed sending a dedicated spacecraft to study Io in more detail, no mission has been approved by NASA. Therefore, Juno’s observations in the coming months will likely provide the only close-up views of Io for the next decade.