Fresh Data on Jupiter’s Moon Io Revealed by NASA’s Juno Spacecraft

NASA’s Juno spacecraft has recently gathered new data on Jupiter’s moon Io during a series of flybys. Io, known for its volcanic activity, experiences frequent volcanic eruptions that continuously reshape its surface. The last time a spacecraft got this close to Io was in 2002, making the data collected by Juno particularly valuable.

During its most recent flyby on July 30, Juno came within 13,700 miles of Io’s surface and used its infrared mapping instrument to detect heat signatures from volcanic eruptions and lava flows. The spacecraft’s optical imaging camera also captured long-range images of Io. These flybys are part of Juno’s extended mission, which aims to expand our understanding of Jupiter and its moons.

Juno’s observations have confirmed that the volcano Prometheus on Io is still active. This volcano, known as the “Old Faithful of Io,” was first detected by NASA’s Voyager spacecraft in 1979 and has been consistently erupting ever since. Juno’s images show a plume of gas and dust being emitted from Prometheus.

Io is the most volcanically active body in our Solar System, with its volcanic activity driven by the gravitational forces exerted by Jupiter and its neighboring moons, Ganymede and Europa. Io’s surface bulges by as much as 330 feet during each tidal cycle, generating the necessary heat for volcanic eruptions.

Scientists have suggested a dedicated mission to study Io, similar to NASA’s upcoming Europa Clipper mission. However, no such mission has been approved yet. Therefore, the data collected by Juno during its flybys will be vital for studying Io in the coming years, as no other close-up views are expected for at least the next decade.