Perseid Meteor Shower to Peak over San Diego County

Astronomy enthusiasts and star gazers in San Diego County are in for a treat this weekend as the Perseid meteor shower is expected to peak. The Julian StarFest, a popular event for watching celestial events, is also making a comeback after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The San Diego Astronomy Association is hosting a free public Star Party on Saturday night to celebrate the meteor shower. This event is expected to attract many astronomers, according to Cathy Handzel, a member of the San Diego County Chapter of the International Dark Sky Association.

The Julian StarFest is taking place at Menghini Winery, known for its dark skies, and organizers are expecting around 1,000 people to attend. The Star Party will begin at 7 p.m. and continue until 11 p.m. Attendees can also explore merchant booths, participate in crafts, visit the swap meet area, or enjoy wine tasting.

During the Star Party, Douglas Leonard, an Associate Professor of Astronomy at San Diego State University, will be speaking about various topics, including the explosion of Betelgeuse, a red supergiant star. Other astronomy experts will also be present at the event.

This year promises better viewing conditions compared to last year, as the waning crescent moon will allow for clearer skies. Julian, with its preserved dark skies, is considered one of the best places to observe the Perseid meteor shower.

Don’t miss out on this special astronomical event in San Diego County.