Artemis II Astronauts Visit Orion Spacecraft for Moon Mission

NASA astronauts and a CSA astronaut recently visited the Orion spacecraft at the Neil Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building in Kennedy Space Center. This visit was to prepare for their upcoming 10-day journey around the Moon.

The Artemis II mission has a significant goal of testing key technologies for deep space exploration involving humans. This mission is an important milestone towards landing the first woman and the first person of color on the Moon.

During their visit, NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, along with CSA astronaut Jeremy Hansen, had the opportunity to see the Orion spacecraft up close. The spacecraft is currently undergoing acoustic testing in preparation for integration with its service module, a crucial step in the assembly process.

The Artemis II astronauts are also undergoing training to ensure they are fully prepared for their lunar mission. This training will help them familiarize themselves with the spacecraft and all the necessary procedures.

Orion is NASA’s next-generation spacecraft designed to send astronauts further into space than ever before. It is built to go beyond the Moon, exploring asteroids and even Mars. The capsule is equipped to protect astronauts during their return to Earth, as they enter the atmosphere at speeds over 32,000 km/h.

The approximately 10-day Artemis II flight will serve as a test for NASA’s human deep space exploration capabilities, including the Space Launch System rocket and the Orion spacecraft. This mission will lay the groundwork for future lunar surface missions, ultimately leading to the historic landing of the first woman and the first person of color on the Moon.