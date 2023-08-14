Traffic Delays Meteor Hunters in Joshua Tree National Park

Traffic congestion hindered meteor hunters attempting to witness the peak of the Perseid meteor shower in Joshua Tree National Park on Saturday. The park’s staff is now suggesting that star gazers consider staying home on Sunday night.

The Perseids, a yearly meteor shower that lights up the night sky as debris enters Earth’s atmosphere, was expected to be highly visible over the weekend. Clear skies in the high desert and a waning moon created ideal conditions for viewing. Consequently, large numbers of cars made their way to towns, campgrounds, and lookout points near Joshua Tree via Highway 62.

However, the event’s popularity resulted in gridlock on park roads throughout the night. Faced with full campgrounds and parking lots, park officials advised meteor enthusiasts to seek alternative locations for observation. Jennie Albrinck, the park’s chief of interpretation, urged the public to enjoy the meteor shower from the comfort of their homes for a more crowd-free experience.

According to Albrinck, the park’s roadways remained congested until around 3 a.m. on Sunday. As the park gradually emptied out on Sunday morning, traffic started building up westbound on Highway 62. By early afternoon, traffic on Interstate 10 had slowed significantly between Indian Canyon Drive and Haugen-Lehman Way.

To ensure safety and reduce traffic congestion, visitors are encouraged to plan their visits at times when crowds are less likely. The national park hopes to provide an enjoyable experience for all those wishing to witness the magnificent Perseid meteor shower.