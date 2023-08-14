The Perseid Meteor Shower Attracts Thousands to Joshua Tree National Park

The Perseid Meteor Shower illuminated the night sky in Joshua Tree, drawing in a large crowd of spectators. However, many visitors experienced heavy traffic and long wait times to enter the park.

Numerous individuals were surprised to find themselves stuck in traffic on their way to Joshua Tree National Park, starting from Interstate 10 all the way up Highway 62. As a result, the park released a statement on Sunday, urging people to consider not visiting due to the overwhelming number of people and traffic congestion.

Jennie Kish Albrinck, the park’s Chief of Interpretation, Resource Education & Volunteers, conveyed that all campgrounds and parking lots were completely full. Park officials advised the public to enjoy the meteor shower from the comfort of their homes and plan a visit to the park during a less crowded time.

To demonstrate the extent of the backup, park officials shared photographs capturing the heavy traffic.

Videos and photos sent to KESQ News Channel 3 displayed the breathtaking sight of the meteor shower over Joshua Tree. These visual testimonies revealed that every campground was fully booked, with traffic stretching for miles from the park entrance to the neighboring highways.

According to Donovan Smith, the Joshua Tree Interpretive Ranger, the park utilizes various techniques to manage the influx of visitors. One method includes encouraging visitors to treat their experience as a drive-thru, expediting the flow of people.

Sam Koh, a tourist from Los Angeles, shared his positive experience of celebrating his friend’s birthday with a visit to Joshua Tree. He expressed his intention to make it an annual tradition and recommended planning ahead by securing a campground reservation well in advance.

The Perseid meteor shower occurs at the same time every year, making it possible for eager spectators to plan ahead and reserve a campground spot more than six months in advance if they missed the recent event.