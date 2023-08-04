NASA Confirms Jeanette Epps Will Finally Launch Into Space in 2024

NASA has confirmed that Jeanette Epps, a former CIA technology intelligence officer, will be launching into space in early 2024 on a SpaceX flight to the International Space Station. Epps was selected as an astronaut in 2009 but was removed from her first scheduled spaceflight in 2018 just months before the launch.

The reasons behind Epps’ removal from the 2018 mission were unclear, as it was not due to medical reasons like illness or injury, which are typically the cause for such changes. Speculation arose that her removal may have been politically or racially motivated, as Epps would have been the first Black astronaut to embark on a long-duration stint on the space station. However, reports suggest that this was not the case.

Epps will now join the Crew-8 mission, scheduled to launch in February 2024. She will serve as a mission specialist and flight engineer, carrying out maintenance and scientific research during her approximately six-month stay on the space station. Matthew Dominick, a former US Navy test pilot, has been named the commander of the mission, with Michael Barrett and Alexander Grebenkin also part of the crew.

After being pulled from the 2018 mission, Epps returned to NASA’s training base and expressed her disappointment over the decision. She stated that she had successfully completed all the necessary training and had no medical or personal issues that would have hindered her participation.

Although Epps was initially reassigned to Boeing’s Starliner crew capsule, she was later switched to train for a SpaceX launch due to delays in Boeing’s program. Epps is the only member of NASA’s 2009 astronaut class who has yet to fly in space.

Epps was scheduled to fly on SpaceX’s Crew-5 mission last year, but an agreement between NASA and Russia’s space agency resulted in a Russian cosmonaut taking her place. Now, she will have the opportunity to fly on the Crew-8 mission, replacing the current crew of Crew-7.

With this upcoming mission, Jeanette Epps will finally fulfill her dream of traveling to space and conducting valuable research on the International Space Station.