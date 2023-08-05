Astronaut Jeanette Epps Scheduled for Space Mission to International Space Station

Astronaut Jeanette Epps, a Syracuse native, has been assigned by NASA to a long-duration stay at the International Space Station in early 2024. This will be Epps’ first trip to the space station. She is scheduled to fly on SpaceX’s Crew-8 mission in February 2024 and will serve as a mission specialist and flight engineer.

Born in Syracuse, Epps attended Clary Middle School and graduated from Corcoran High School in 1988. She pursued further education at Le Moyne College, where she earned a degree in physics in 1992. Later, she obtained her doctorate in aerospace engineering from the University of Maryland. Epps joined NASA’s astronaut class in 2009 and was chosen out of 3,500 applicants.

Before her career as an astronaut, Epps worked as a technical intelligence officer with the Central Intelligence Agency. She has been an advocate for women in science, speaking to girls about her own experiences and the opportunities in space research. Epps has also made efforts to give back to her hometown, speaking at conferences designed to empower young women in Syracuse.

In 2018, Epps was originally scheduled to live at the International Space Station, but NASA reassigned her to other duties. Despite this change, Epps remains resilient and focused on her accomplishments. She has overcome challenges as a Black woman in the astronaut program, emphasizing the importance of staying true to oneself and not letting obstacles hinder progress.

While the reasons for Epps’ removal from the 2018 flight were not provided by NASA, her upcoming mission in 2024 will provide her with the opportunity to make history as the first African American crew member to live on the International Space Station. Epps’ dedication to her field and her determination to inspire future generations highlight her significant contributions to space exploration.