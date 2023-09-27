CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

Japan’s Moon Sniper on its Way to Demonstrate Precision Landing

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 27, 2023
Japan’s Moon Sniper on its Way to Demonstrate Precision Landing

Japan’s Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM), also known as the “Moon Sniper,” is currently on its way to the Moon after performing a second-period adjustment maneuver. The spacecraft, which cost $100 million to develop, is on a mission to demonstrate a precision landing on the lunar surface.

SLIM was launched on September 7 from the Tanegashima Space Center in southern Japan. To conserve fuel, it is taking a long, circuitous route to the Moon. It will take several months for SLIM to reach lunar orbit and then spend a month circling the Moon before attempting its precision landing near the Shioli crater on the Moon’s near side. The spacecraft is expected to land within 100 meters of its target site by February 2024.

One of the primary goals of the SLIM mission is to test advanced optical and image processing technology. Japan aims to become the fifth country to safely land on the lunar surface and the first to do so with such precision. After landing, SLIM will analyze the composition of olivine rocks near the landing site to gather clues about the Moon’s origin.

Despite previous setbacks, including two failed lunar landing attempts in the last year, Japan remains committed to advancing its capabilities in space exploration and lunar science. SLIM’s mission represents a significant step forward for Japan in its pursuit of lunar exploration and scientific research.

Sources:

– Japan’s Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM)
– Tanegashima Space Center

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Science

NASA Astronaut Returns to Earth After Record-Setting 371 Days in Space

Sep 27, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Chandrayaan-3 Mission: A Frozen Journey Comes to an End

Sep 27, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Fossilized Trilobite Reveals Last Meal in Incredible Detail

Sep 27, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

Science

NASA Astronaut Returns to Earth After Record-Setting 371 Days in Space

Sep 27, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Chandrayaan-3 Mission: A Frozen Journey Comes to an End

Sep 27, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Fossilized Trilobite Reveals Last Meal in Incredible Detail

Sep 27, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

EXO-Lava Worlds: Shedding Light on Earth’s Evolution

Sep 27, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments