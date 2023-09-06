Possible Evidence of Earth-Like Planet Found in Kuiper Belt, Japanese Astronomers Say

Japanese astronomers have recently discovered potential evidence of an “Earth-like planet” in our solar system. This planet is believed to be located within the Kuiper Belt, which is a disk-shaped region beyond Neptune that contains various celestial objects orbiting the Sun. The researchers from Kindai University and the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan suggest that this planet, if it exists, would be larger than Earth, with a size estimated to be 1.5-3 times that of our planet.

For some time now, scientists have speculated about the existence of a distant planet in the outer reaches of the solar system, popularly known as “Planet Nine.” However, these Japanese astronomers propose that there might be a planet much closer to our Earth, residing within the Kuiper Belt itself.

The researchers argue that the clustering patterns of trans-Neptunian objects (TNOs) in the Kuiper Belt provide indications of the potential presence of an Earth-like planet. They believe that this planet could be situated approximately 200-500 astronomical units (AU) away from the Sun and tilted at an angle of around 30 degrees. To put this into perspective, Pluto, which is already considered a distant object, is only located 39 AU away from Earth.

This new finding has led the astronomers to state that further exploration of the orbital structures within the Kuiper Belt could either confirm or disprove the existence of this hypothetical planet in the distant outer solar system.

In conclusion, these Japanese astronomers’ research offers compelling evidence suggesting the presence of an Earth-like planet within our solar system’s Kuiper Belt. The study provides a foundation for future investigations aimed at uncovering more detailed information about the potential existence of this planet.

Source: The Astronomical Journal