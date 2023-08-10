Scientists Use Hydrogels to Simplify 3D Organoid Creation

Scientists in Japan have developed a revolutionary technique using hydrogels to create complex 3D organoids. The team, led by Masaya Hagiwara of RIKEN national science institute, designed a cube-like structure that allows researchers to construct organoids without the need for elaborate techniques. This breakthrough has the potential to transform drug testing and artificial organ growth, enabling accessible and diverse research on various organ systems.

Creating organoids in the lab has always posed challenges. The development of tissues in nature involves complex processes guided by chemical gradients and physical scaffolds. However, traditional methods of creating organoids either involve homogenous cell growth or require sophisticated equipment and technical skills. The new technique developed by the Japanese team offers a simpler solution.

The researchers used layers of hydrogels with different physical and chemical properties confined within a cube-shaped culture vessel. They inserted various hydrogels into the scaffold using a pipette, with surface tension holding them in place. Cells were then introduced into the cubes, either within the individual hydrogels or as pellets that could move into different layers. This allowed a range of tissue types to be created.

In addition to simplifying organoid creation, the team also demonstrated the ability to recreate body-axis patterning using the cube-based system. By precisely seeding induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) within a cube and exposing them to a gradient of growth factors, the researchers were able to achieve the patterning characteristic of actual organisms. The resulting tissues could be imaged and analyzed while maintaining information about the gradient orientation.

The researchers are excited about the potential of this new technique. It enables researchers to more closely replicate the way organs develop in organisms and can be used to create organoids for different organ systems. The ultimate goal is to develop artificial organs that can benefit patients.