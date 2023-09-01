Astrophysicists Find Evidence of Earth-like Planet in the Kuiper Belt

A pair of astrophysicists from Kindai University and the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan have presented evidence suggesting the existence of an Earth-like planet in the Kuiper Belt. The researchers, Patryk Sofia Lykawka and Takashi Ito, published their findings in The Astronomical Journal.

Previous studies have suggested the existence of a planet, known as Planet Nine, in the far outer edges of the solar system. However, Lykawka and Ito propose that there may be a planet much closer—within the Kuiper Belt itself.

The Kuiper Belt is a disk-shaped region beyond Neptune that is populated with asteroids, comets, and other small objects made of ice. The researchers discovered that certain objects within the Kuiper Belt exhibited unusual behavior, suggesting the influence of a larger object. Additionally, they found a significant number of high-inclination objects, indicating a high-tilt orbit.

Through computer simulations, Lykawka and Ito determined that the most likely explanation for these observations was the presence of a planet in the Kuiper Belt. According to their simulations, this hypothetical planet would be 1.5 to 3 times the mass of Earth, with an inclination of approximately 30 degrees. Its orbit would range from 250 to 500 astronomical units (AU) from the sun. For comparison, Neptune is approximately 30 AU from the sun.

If confirmed, the discovery of an Earth-like planet within the Kuiper Belt could provide valuable insights into the formation and dynamics of our solar system. Further research and observation will be necessary to validate these findings and determine the true nature of the object.

