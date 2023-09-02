“Fewer Rapidly Growing Black Holes Than Previously Predicted, According to New Observations”

Astronomers have long been intrigued by the birth and growth of supermassive black holes (SMBHs) in galaxies, including our own Milky Way. However, a recent study using data from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has revealed a surprising insight into the growth of these cosmic monsters. The research suggests that there are actually fewer rapidly growing black holes than previously predicted.

Supermassive black holes grow rapidly during their teenage years, devouring material around them and appearing as bright blobs known as active galactic nuclei (AGN). The study authors used the powerful JWST to search for AGN in the midst of their prime growth years by surveying a patch of sky for distant galaxies. They observed approximately 400 galaxies billions of light-years away, capturing snapshots from billions of years ago when these galaxies were in the midst of their growth spurts.

The team, led by astronomer Allison Kirkpatrick from the University of Kansas, found that previous estimates of the population of active black holes were too high. Even with the increased sensitivity of JWST’s instruments, they couldn’t find as many active teenage AGN as expected. This discrepancy challenges previous assumptions that even “average”-sized black holes, like the one in the Milky Way, would exhibit signs of rapid growth.

By studying these average galaxies, astronomers also gained insights into the history of our own Milky Way. The findings suggest that our black hole may never have been more active in the past, as it lacks detectable AGN.

While this study provides valuable information, the team plans to investigate even more galaxies in the future to further refine their understanding. By observing thousands of galaxies, they hope to gain a clearer understanding of how smaller galaxies acquire black holes and evolve into the structures seen in the present universe.

