James Webb Space Telescope Captures Stunning Image of Supernova SN1987A

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has captured a breathtaking image of the supernova SN1987A, providing unprecedented details of the exploded star. SN1987A is located in the southern hemisphere sky and is one of the most well-known objects in that region. When it exploded in 1987, it became the nearest and brightest supernova visible from Earth in nearly 400 years.

SN1987A is situated approximately 170,000 light-years away in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a dwarf galaxy neighboring our own Milky Way Galaxy. It is of great interest to astronomers because it offers valuable insights into the final stages of massive star evolution.

The new image reveals a series of bright rings surrounding the remnants of the star. These rings consist of gas and dust that were expelled by the star during its dying phases. The expanding shockwaves generated during the star’s collapse and detonation have excited and illuminated these rings.

One particularly striking feature is a string of pearls ring, composed of material ejected by the star approximately 20,000 years before its final explosion. The Webb telescope provides the clearest view of this necklace and the diffuse light surrounding it. In addition to the known features, Webb’s image unveils new hotspots and emission from molecular hydrogen, which were unexpected and only detectable due to the telescope’s superior sensitivity and resolution.

Another intriguing discovery is the presence of crescents or arcs of emission within the necklace but just outside the dense inner region. Scientists speculate that these features could be the result of a reverse shock propagating towards the star remnant hidden within the dust field.

Unfortunately, the JWST cannot directly observe the star remnant, which is expected to be an extremely compact object composed entirely of neutron particles. However, the telescope’s capabilities allow astronomers to continue monitoring SN1987A for changes and further unravel the mystery of its explosion.

The James Webb Space Telescope, launched in December 2021, is a collaborative project of NASA, ESA, and CSA. It is considered the successor to the Hubble Space Telescope and is expected to provide groundbreaking insights into the universe’s most fascinating phenomena.

