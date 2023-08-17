CityLife

James Webb Space Telescope Captures Mysterious Question Mark-Shaped Structure

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 17, 2023
The James Webb Space Telescope has recently released a captivating image showcasing a pair of actively forming stars. However, viewers have also taken notice of a smaller, yet fascinating detail at the bottom of the frame – an orange formation resembling a question mark.

This photo, a composite of several infrared images, quickly gained attention on social media platforms after the European Space Agency shared it. Although some speculated that it could be a hoax, the ESA clarified that the image is authentic and not manipulated.

The main focus of the image is Herbig-Haro 46/47, a closely connected pair of young stars surrounded by a disc of gas and dust. The photo also reveals distant galaxies and stars in the background.

Herbig-Haro 46/47 is particularly significant for researchers because of its young age, estimated to be only a few thousand years old. This provides a unique opportunity to study how stars accumulate mass over time and potentially gain insights into the formation of stars like our own sun.

While the question mark-shaped structure is intriguing, it is not the sole noteworthy feature in the image. Scientists continue to study the photograph, seeking further understanding of the celestial formations captured by the James Webb Space Telescope.

