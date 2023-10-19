NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope Reveals New Jet Stream on Jupiter’s Equator

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has not only provided stunning images of our universe but has also given us new insights into our own solar system. In addition to capturing breathtaking images of our planetary neighbors, the JWST has recently discovered a high-speed jet stream on Jupiter, a planet we thought we knew well.

The images captured by the JWST last year showcased a jet stream on Jupiter that is more than 3,000 miles wide and travels at a speed of approximately 320 mph. This newfound discovery surprised researchers, highlighting the fact that there is still much to learn about Jupiter’s clouds and winds.

The presence of this jet stream, which sits above Jupiter’s equator, could provide valuable information about the planet’s turbulent atmosphere. By analyzing the images and tracking the features of the planet’s fast rotation, scientists hope to gain a clearer understanding of the complex weather patterns of this gas giant.

The JWST’s observations of Jupiter’s atmosphere will be compared with data from the Hubble Space Telescope to gain a more comprehensive understanding of the planet’s weather systems. This comparison will help scientists determine how wind speeds change with altitude and generate wind shears, which are gradients of wind speed over short distances.

By studying the jet stream and other storms in the region, researchers believe they can create a baseline for future observations and potentially predict how the jet stream will vary in the coming years.

This discovery highlights the power of the JWST to not only explore distant parts of our universe but also to reveal new wonders in our own cosmic neighborhood.

