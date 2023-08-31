The James Webb Space Telescope Captures Stunning Details of Supernova Remnant

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has provided astronomers with unprecedented resolution of the remnants of a star that exploded 36 years ago. The observatory’s Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam) captured the expanding stellar debris of Supernova 1987A in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a blue supergiant star that was thought to be 20 times the mass of the sun before it exploded. The JWST image reveals new details about the supernova remnant, including the interaction of the shockwave with surrounding material and the presence of additional rings and crescents.

When massive stars like blue supergiants near the end of their lives, they become unstable and release large amounts of matter. The shockwave of Supernova 1987A initially traveled at about 7,000 kilometers per second before colliding with a ring of circumstellar debris ejected by the star. As a result, the shockwave slowed down to about 2,300 kilometers per second. The collision with the ring caused bright clumps to form, resembling a bracelet of pearls. Two other rings, thinner and more faint, have remained mysterious, with astronomers speculating that they could be interacting with the star’s previously ejected material or being illuminated by jets from an unseen neutron star.

The JWST image shows that the shockwave has expanded beyond the main ring and has reaccelerated. The expanding supernova remnant has produced new hot spots that may become as bright as those previously identified. There is also a general glow from the blast wave as it excites gas around the explosion site. Additionally, the JWST detected two puzzling arcs or crescents inside the main ring, which could represent the outer layers of gas ejected by the supernova from a different angle.

The JWST will continue to monitor the evolving supernova remnant and search for the neutron star at the center of the explosion. While the neutron star has not been directly observed, indirect evidence in the form of X-ray emissions and observations by other telescopes suggest that it could be hidden within one of the dust clumps in the remnant.

