Scientists Call for Responsible Research into Altering Oceans for Climate Change Fight

Over 200 scientists have signed a letter advocating for responsible research into methods of trapping carbon dioxide in the world’s oceans as a means to combat climate change. While acknowledging the urgent need for action, they emphasize the importance of avoiding unintended consequences when relying on oceans to aid in the fight against the climate crisis.

Fossil fuel emissions have polluted the atmosphere with carbon dioxide, leading to global warming and extreme weather events. To mitigate the effects of climate change, one potential solution is to remove historic emissions from the atmosphere. Oceans already absorb and store approximately 50 times more carbon than the atmosphere. The scientists want to explore ways to enhance this natural ability and evaluate any potential side effects that may arise from manipulating the ocean’s chemistry.

Several startups are already developing technologies to increase carbon sequestration in the ocean. However, the scientists stress the need for further research to understand the effectiveness and impacts of these approaches before making informed decisions on their widespread implementation. They advocate for controlled field trials, third-party reviews of the results, safeguards against unintended consequences, and inclusive policies involving various stakeholders.

Climate and environmental science experts, including David King, former chief scientific adviser to the UK government, and James Hansen, former NASA climate scientist, have signed the letter. The degradation of ocean health due to climate change is a cause for concern, as evidenced by the heatwave in the Atlantic causing mass coral reef die-offs in Florida. Protecting and understanding the risks and benefits of altering oceans is crucial in addressing the problem created by human activities.

