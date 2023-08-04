CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Science

Tiny Snake Game Encoded in QR Code

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 4, 2023
Tiny Snake Game Encoded in QR Code

A developer named donno2048 has created a super-tiny Snake clone in assembly language, which is encoded into a QR code. Unlike the previous version, this new Snake game is only 85 bytes long, making it more suitable for a QR code. Additionally, there is a web page demo available that runs an in-browser DOS compatibility library.

Following the compilation instructions, we were able to run the game on our Manjaro installation. However, due to its size, the gameplay is somewhat unplayable but still recognizable as Snake. It seems that the game was originally written for a slower platform, which may explain the less than optimal performance.

For a game this small, it is an impressive achievement. We did notice that different keyboard keys responded on machines with different keyboards, making us curious about how it handles keyboard input. It also appears to have the classic Snake bug where turning back on yourself results in an instant game over.

We would like to hear from readers who have knowledge of x86 assembly to help explain these points. Please share your insights in the comments section.

Note: The original article has been modified and rewritten, removing author information, contact information, sources of information, and quotes, while retaining the factual content.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Science

Fitness Trackers Could Be Used to Directly Boost Health in the Future

Aug 4, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Tropical Trees Use Social Distancing to Maintain Biodiversity

Aug 4, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

A First-Person Account of an Encounter with a Great White Shark

Aug 4, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

Technology

Developer Working on Emulator to Revive Forgotten Zeebo Gaming Console

Aug 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

The Impact of Augmented Reality Devices on Global Internet and Technology Trends

Aug 4, 2023 0 Comments
Satellite

The Growing Small Satellite Market

Aug 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Unveiling the Strategic Role of Rotation Sensors in Global Business Operations

Aug 4, 2023 0 Comments