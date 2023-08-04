Tiny Snake Game Encoded in QR Code

A developer named donno2048 has created a super-tiny Snake clone in assembly language, which is encoded into a QR code. Unlike the previous version, this new Snake game is only 85 bytes long, making it more suitable for a QR code. Additionally, there is a web page demo available that runs an in-browser DOS compatibility library.

Following the compilation instructions, we were able to run the game on our Manjaro installation. However, due to its size, the gameplay is somewhat unplayable but still recognizable as Snake. It seems that the game was originally written for a slower platform, which may explain the less than optimal performance.

For a game this small, it is an impressive achievement. We did notice that different keyboard keys responded on machines with different keyboards, making us curious about how it handles keyboard input. It also appears to have the classic Snake bug where turning back on yourself results in an instant game over.

We would like to hear from readers who have knowledge of x86 assembly to help explain these points. Please share your insights in the comments section.

