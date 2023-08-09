Perseid Meteor Shower, Super Blue Moon, and Milky Way: What to Look for in the Night Sky

This month, astronomy expert Aileen O’Donoghue joined the morning news show Northern Light to discuss the exciting astronomical events happening in the night sky. O’Donoghue explained that this month we will experience both a Perseid Meteor Shower and a Super Blue Moon.

The Perseid Meteor Shower occurs when Earth passes through the debris left behind by the comet Swift-Tuttle. It is known for producing a high number of bright meteors, making it a popular event for skywatchers. The shower will peak on the nights of August 11th and 12th, and viewers can expect to see around 60 to 100 meteors per hour.

The Super Blue Moon, on the other hand, refers to the occurrence of two full moons in the same month. This month, we will see a full moon on both the 1st and the 31st. While the term “Blue Moon” has no astronomical significance, it has become a popular way to describe this phenomenon.

O’Donoghue also mentioned the stunning Milky Way galaxy, which can be observed in the southern part of the sky. With binoculars, viewers can enjoy the glittering center of the Milky Way, which is home to fascinating celestial objects like Sagittarius and Scorpius.

Additionally, O’Donoghue discussed the impact of the moon on the tides and how it causes the highest tides during the full moon and new moon phases. When the full moon aligns with its closest point to Earth (perigee), it creates king tides, occasionally leading to coastal flooding.

The interview also touched on the upcoming positions of the planets in the night sky. Jupiter and Saturn can be seen in the morning, while Mercury, Venus, and Mars are visible in the evening. However, Mercury can be quite challenging to spot due to its low altitude.

Overall, this month offers an excellent opportunity to witness the Perseid Meteor Shower, the Super Blue Moon, and the breathtaking beauty of the Milky Way. So, mark your calendars and prepare to gaze at the wonders of the night sky.