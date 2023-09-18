New Image Captured by JWST Reveals Young Star Similar to our Sun

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has captured a stunning image of a very young star that closely resembles our own Sun during its infancy. The image showcases supersonic jets of gas emanating from the star, creating luminous regions known as Herbig-Haro Objects.

Young stars form within giant clouds of gas, which collapse due to local instabilities. As the gas becomes denser, a young protostar begins to form at the core. However, the increasing opacity of the gas prevents efficient heat radiation. Consequently, the cloud heats up and stabilizes to halt further collapse. Nonetheless, additional gas continues to fall towards the young protostar, forming a rotating disk around it.

During this process, the protostar expels some of the material in two bipolar jets along its axis of rotation. The exact details of this phenomenon are still being studied, which is why the JWST is focusing on the Herbig-Haro Object named Herbig-Haro 211 (HH 211). Located approximately 1000 light-years away in the Perseus constellation, HH 211 is one of the closest known Herbig-Haro objects.

Although the JWST faces challenges in observing the material within the jets, it can detect the excited molecules in the surrounding gas, such as hydrogen, carbon monoxide, and silicon monoxide. These molecules emit infrared light, which has been collected by the JWST’s NIRCam instrument.

By studying young stars and their associated Herbig-Haro objects, the JWST aims to uncover more about their evolution. Older stars expel some of the surrounding gas, allowing for easier observation. However, this also means that studying the early protostar stage becomes difficult once the gas is dispersed. The JWST’s powerful infrared observing capabilities enable it to peer into these vast gas clouds, providing unprecedented detail of these stellar objects.

The recent image of HH 211 captured by the JWST shows bow shocks, which are visible in the lower left and upper right corners. Notably, the image reveals a symmetrical and “wiggly” appearance in the jets, indicating the possibility of HH 211 being a binary star system. Further research suggests that this wiggling may result from gravitational interactions between the two protostars embedded in the gas.

Additionally, the study of HH 211 and similar objects has provided valuable insights into the speeds involved in jets, shockwaves, and surrounding matter. It has been observed that the innermost parts of the HH object’s outflows move at speeds of approximately 80 to 100 km/s, slower than outflows from more evolved stars.

These slower jets in young protostars are molecular, meaning that they do not possess enough energy to break molecular bonds upon impact with surrounding gas. This finding suggests that young protostars and their slower jets enrich their environment with complex chemicals that serve as building blocks for more complex compounds associated with the emergence of life. In contrast, more evolved protostars with faster jets can break apart chemical molecules.

HH 211, classified as a Class 0 protostar, mirrors the early stage of stellar evolution our Sun experienced in its infancy. Although only 8% as massive as our Sun currently, HH 211 will grow to become a main-sequence star as it accumulates more mass, triggering fusion. As it progresses, the protostar will shed its jets, clear its vicinity of gas and dust, and eventually form planets.

Stellar formation is a fascinating and active area of research in astrophysics, and the JWST’s primary science goals include further understanding this process. Currently, one of the unresolved puzzles in stellar formation is the angular momentum problem. As a star forms, the gas cloud possesses angular momentum, which eventually prevents further inward collapse due to the star’s gravitational pull being balanced by the growing centrifugal force of the gas. Shedding angular momentum is necessary for the system to continue collapsing. This phenomenon, known as the centrifugal barrier, is crucial for understanding how stars grow.

The image captured by the JWST is part of a study published in Nature titled “Outflows from the Youngest Stars are Mostly Molecular,” with Professor Tom Ray from the Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies as the lead author.

