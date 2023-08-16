SpaceX to Launch Another Batch of Starlink Satellites

SpaceX is preparing for the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The mission aims to deploy another batch of the company’s Starlink internet satellites. The liftoff is scheduled for 8:14 p.m. EDT, with a four-hour launch window that extends until midnight. However, the weather conditions at that time are not favorable, so there is a possibility of a delay.

This launch will be the 42nd of the year for the Space Coast. Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s Launch Complex 40 will serve as the launch site. The Falcon 9 rocket, standing at 230 feet tall, will follow a southeasterly trajectory between Florida and the Bahamas.

The payload for this mission consists of the next set of Starlink satellites, which are designed to provide internet connectivity from space. Notably, there will be no sonic booms with this launch. The 130-foot first-stage booster will attempt a landing on a drone ship approximately eight minutes after liftoff.

Looking ahead, the next Falcon 9 launch is scheduled to send NASA’s SpaceX Crew-7 mission to the International Space Station. This mission will occur on August 25th from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. The crew will consist of NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, European Space Agency astronaut Andreas Mogensen, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov.

SpaceX may also schedule another Starlink mission from the Cape, although specific dates have not been released.

