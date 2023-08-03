JWST’s Discovery of Black Holes in the Universe

Astrophysicist Dale Kocevski posted a paper with preliminary data on the discoveries of black holes by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). The article, now published, proves the initial prediction wrong that JWST would not bring revolutionary insight into black holes.

Since then, multiple preprints have been published announcing the existence of more black holes in the distant Universe than expected. JWST’s power has allowed it to discover a wide range of black holes, from faint and distant ones to bright ones even farther away. This allows the study of parts of the Universe that were previously inaccessible.

JWST’s black-hole studies are still in their early stages, but they have the potential to answer long-standing questions about black holes. For example, how they form early in the history of the Universe and grow quickly into cosmic vacuums.

Black holes come in various sizes, and the ones detected by JWST are massive ones that weigh millions to billions of times as much as the Sun. The formation of these black holes is not yet clear, but it might involve collapsing massive stars or gas clouds that draw in nearby gas and dust. These black-hole “seeds” would grow rapidly into gravitational maws at the heart of galaxies.

Black holes cannot be directly observed, but they can be detected by the superheated gas spiraling around them. JWST is designed to observe light from the distant Universe, allowing it to detect black holes that were previously too dim to see.

JWST has discovered roughly ten times as many faint black holes at intermediate redshifts than expected. The telescope has also found some of the most distant black holes ever seen, suggesting that black hole formation occurred as early as 400 million years after the Big Bang.

JWST’s observations have provided new insights into black hole formation and growth, challenging existing theories. The discoveries made so far are just the beginning, with more to come in the future. JWST’s potential for studying black holes is highly anticipated by astrophysicists.