Mysterious Sky Lights and ‘Boom’ Shock West Michigan

Late Thursday night, residents in Kent and Ottawa counties in West Michigan witnessed a series of mysterious lights streaking across the sky accompanied by a loud boom. The phenomenon caused confusion and shock among hundreds of people in the area.

Multiple witnesses reported hearing a long-lasting rumbling noise resembling rolling thunder but louder and more frequent. Some compared the sound to a train passing by or a plane flying overhead. The booming noise was heard around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday.

In addition to the noise, residents also noticed something peculiar happening in the sky. It lit up orange and had bursts of orange light. Videos captured by residents, such as Ron Earl and Angelica Ward, showed the streaking lights and the accompanying grinding noise. Many speculated that this could be related to the annual Perseid meteor shower, which is set to be visible over the weekend.

However, Robert Lunsford of the American Meteor Society stated that the Perseid meteors do not produce any sound as they vaporize before reaching the lower atmosphere where sound waves can travel. Some meteors made of stone and originating from asteroids can produce a sonic boom, but Lunsford does not believe that is the case in this situation.

Regardless of the mysterious lights and boom, West Michigan residents have an excellent opportunity to view the Perseid meteor shower over the weekend. The ideal time to observe the meteor shower is between midnight and dawn, with the best viewing occurring around 4:00 a.m. Lunsford recommends finding a location away from city lights for optimal visibility.

The Perseid meteors are often orange to yellow, but occasionally, more exotic colors like purple or blue can be seen. This natural phenomenon promises a stunning spectacle for those who choose to witness it.

For more information on viewing the Perseid meteor shower, you can visit the American Meteor Society’s website.