Plans for Transitioning Research from the International Space Station to Commercial Stations Still in Progress

NASA and industry officials have confirmed that plans to shift research from the International Space Station (ISS) to commercial space stations are still being developed. Both NASA and companies participating in the ISS Research and Development Conference expressed their commitment to transitioning to commercial stations by the end of the decade. However, the exact process for this transition, both for NASA and its international partners, is still under discussion.

Joel Montalbano, NASA ISS program manager, stated that determining the transition from the ISS to commercial low Earth orbit (LEO) destinations is a key priority in the coming years. Regular meetings between Robyn Gatens, director of the ISS at NASA Headquarters, and international partners are being held to explore the best strategies. This includes assessing how NASA can support their partners and avoid potential challenges.

The transition will involve a specific time period during which activities will be moved from the ISS to commercial stations. NASA has previously mentioned a two-year period, requiring at least one commercial station to be operational by 2028 to retire the ISS by 2030. However, the details of this transition period are yet to be defined.

NASA is also focusing on establishing the specific requirements for commercial space station providers. Angela Hart, manager for NASA’s Commercial Low Earth Orbit Destinations (CLD) program, confirmed that a request for information on draft requirements will be issued in the next few months. NASA is seeking input from various stakeholders to develop a comprehensive set of requirements that allow for flexibility and innovation in meeting them.

Those involved in the CLD program praised NASA’s efforts, emphasizing the need for compatibility among multiple commercial stations to accommodate different users. Additionally, concerns were raised regarding the utilization of the capabilities offered by the ISS and the participation of international partners in commercial stations. Regulatory and liability uncertainties surrounding commercial space stations also need to be addressed swiftly.

Overall, the transition from the ISS to commercial stations is a complex process, and ongoing discussions between NASA, its partners, and industry stakeholders are crucial in ensuring a smooth and successful transition without any gaps in low Earth orbit research opportunities.