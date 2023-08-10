The International Space Station (ISS) Reveals Higher Levels of Chemical Contamination

The International Space Station (ISS) has housed more than 250 astronauts who have lived and worked onboard for extended periods of time. Recent studies have shown that the space station has higher levels of chemical contamination present in the dust compared to homes on Earth.

A group of scientists analyzed a dust sample from the air filters on board the ISS and discovered higher concentrations of potentially harmful chemical compounds than those typically found in floor dust in American households. The findings, published in Environmental Science and Technology Letters, could impact the design of future space stations.

The contaminants found in the space dust include polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAH), perfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), and polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs). These compounds have been banned or restricted due to their potential impact on human health. For instance, some PAH are known to increase cancer risks, while PFAS are persistent in the environment and associated with adverse health effects.

It is suggested that the contaminants could have made their way onto the ISS through the use of flame retardants in fabrics and webbing, as well as through commercial devices and personal items brought on board by astronauts.

Although the levels of these chemicals on the ISS were higher than in most homes, they were within the range found on Earth. The space station is equipped with a ventilation and contaminant removal system, but it is uncertain how effective this system is at removing the chemical contaminants from the dust.

As the ISS is set to retire in 2030, these findings hold implications for the design and construction of future space stations and habitats. Making careful material choices in the early stages can help exclude many contaminant sources and ensure the safety of astronauts in space.