Module Carrying Experiment on Heating and Cooling Systems Arrives at the ISS

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 9, 2023
Northrop Grumman’s 19th resupply mission for the International Space Station (ISS) recently arrived at the orbiting lab. Apart from delivering necessities, the mission also carried an experiment aimed at understanding how heating and air conditioning systems function in reduced gravity and extreme temperatures, such as those on the moon and Mars.

Daytime temperatures near the lunar equator can reach up to 250 degrees Fahrenheit, surpassing the boiling point of water. Nighttime temperatures drop to -208 degrees Fahrenheit. Comparatively, the coldest temperature recorded on Earth was -128.6 degrees Fahrenheit in 1983.

The hardware for this experiment was developed by scientists and engineers from Purdue University and NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland. It is part of the Flow Boiling and Condensation Experiment (FBCE), which aims to collect data on the effects of reduced gravity on boiling and investigate how condensation functions in a weightless environment. The FBCE has been gathering data aboard the ISS since 2021.

The team, led by Purdue professor Issam Mudawar, emphasizes the lack of understanding of how heating and cooling systems operate in weightlessness, despite significant progress in Earth’s gravity. They have already published over 60 research papers based on the data collected so far. In addition to potentially enabling human colonies on the moon and Mars, the experiment could contribute to advancements in long-distance space travel and in-orbit refueling techniques for spacecraft.

The experiment’s findings could have a significant impact on the feasibility and sustainability of future human settlements beyond Earth.

