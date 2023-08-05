Testing Air Conditioning in Space: Designing Systems for Moon and Mars Habitats

A group of engineers is conducting tests on an air conditioning system in space to understand how it functions in a microgravity environment. This research aims to design a system suitable for future habitats on the Moon and Mars.

The Flow Boiling and Condensation Experiment (FBCE), developed by engineers at Purdue University, was launched on the Cygnus cargo spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) on August 1, along with other cargo totaling 8,344 pounds (3,785 kilograms). The experiment will focus on measuring the effects of microgravity on condensation.

During the experiment, two modules will work in tandem. The first module, which has been aboard the ISS since August 2021, has been collecting data on how boiling operates in a microgravity environment. The second module, launched this week, completes the Purdue-designed facility and will allow researchers to test the behavior of condensation in space. Both processes of boiling and condensation are fundamental to heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems on Earth.

Professor Issam Mudawar, from the Purdue University Department of Mechanical Engineering, explains the significance of the experiment: “We have developed over a hundred years’ worth of understanding of how heat and cooling systems work in Earth’s gravity, but we haven’t known how they work in weightlessness.”

The FBCE modules will remain on the ISS until 2025, serving as a valuable resource for understanding fluid physics and aiding the design of heating and air conditioning systems for future Moon and Mars habitats, where gravity is not as strong as it is on Earth.

Additionally, the data collected by the FBCE experiment could contribute to advancements in spacecraft refueling in orbit for longer-duration flights. Understanding the behavior of cryogenic liquids, which are used as propellants, in a microgravity environment is crucial for improving refueling processes.

The FBCE project has been in development for 11 years through collaboration between Purdue University and NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland.

