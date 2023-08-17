Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram Lander Prepares for Deboosting Maneuver

Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram lander, part of India’s lunar exploration mission, is about to undergo a crucial deboosting maneuver on August 18. This maneuver comes after the successful separation of the landing module, which consists of the Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover, from the propulsion module.

The deboosting maneuver involves slowing down the spacecraft by reducing thrust, allowing the Vikram lander to descend to a lower orbit. This will prepare it for the final descent onto the lunar surface, scheduled for August 23.

Since its launch on July 14, 2023, Chandrayaan-3 has completed several maneuvers. Between July 15 and 25, the spacecraft successfully executed five Earth-bound maneuvers. On August 1, the trans-lunar injection was carried out, setting the spacecraft on a course towards the Moon. It arrived at the Moon on August 5.

The deboosting maneuver is a critical step in ensuring the safe landing of the Vikram lander. Once completed, further operations will be conducted to position the lander in an orbit with a Perilune (closest point to the Moon) of 30km and an Apolune (farthest point from the Moon) of 100km. This will set the stage for the final landing.

Despite potential challenges, such as sensor malfunction and engine failures, the lander has been designed to handle multiple failures. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has meticulously planned this mission to increase the chances of a successful soft landing.

Chandrayaan-3 is India’s third attempt at lunar exploration under the Chandrayaan program. It aims to build upon the scientific achievements of previous missions, such as the detection of lunar surface water ice. The success of this mission will further establish India’s position in the global space exploration community.