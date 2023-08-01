Chandrayaan-3: Heading Towards the Moon

Isro successfully completed the trans-lunar injection (TLI), propelling Chandrayaan-3 towards the moon. The propulsion module, carrying the landing module (Vikram and Pragyan), will travel directly to the lunar orbit. The spacecraft is set to reach the moon in around six days, with a planned manoeuvre between 12 am and 1 am on August 1. This midnight TLI manoeuvre will increase the spacecraft’s velocity and trajectory towards the moon.

Before the TLI, Isro carried out several Earth-bound manoeuvres (EBMs) to increase the altitude of Chandrayaan-3. The first EBM, conducted on July 15, placed the spacecraft in a 41,762 km x 173 km orbit. Subsequent EBMs increased the spacecraft’s altitude to over 1.2 lakh km at apogee. The successful TLI will now enable the spacecraft to enter the trans-lunar orbit.

Once Chandrayaan-3 reaches the initial lunar orbit, Isro will perform a series of manoeuvres to bring it down to a 100 km circular orbit. Although the specific details and number of manoeuvres have not been disclosed yet, it is estimated that at least four Moon-bound manoeuvres will be necessary for achieving the desired circular orbit.

The TLI operation lasted between 28 to 31 minutes, but the exact duration has not been officially announced. The next milestone for Chandrayaan-3 is the Lunar-Orbit Insertion, which is scheduled for August 5, 2023.

The successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 not only brings India closer to its ambition of becoming a major player in future lunar missions but also provides invaluable insights for the upcoming Gaganyaan-1, India’s maiden manned mission. The LVM-3 rocket used for Chandrayaan-3 will be modified for the Gaganyaan-1 mission.

Isro’s progress with Chandrayaan-3 demonstrates their commitment to further space exploration. The completion of the TLI and subsequent manoeuvres will pave the way for a successful lunar mission, contributing to our understanding of the moon and beyond.