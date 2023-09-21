ISRO Hopes to Wake Up Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover on Moon’s Dawn

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is eagerly awaiting the break of dawn on the moon’s surface on September 22, as it hopes to awaken the Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover. The lander and rover had entered sleep mode after the completion of one lunar day, equivalent to 14 earth days.

On September 2, the Pragyan Rover was put to sleep mode, followed by Vikram Lander on September 4, with its payloads switched off. Although the receivers of both Vikram and Pragyan were kept on, their solar panels have not been able to charge due to the absence of sunlight on the moon.

The extreme environment on the moon, with temperatures plunging below minus 200°C during the lunar night, poses a significant challenge to the survival of the battery and electronics of the lander and rover. However, ISRO scientists are hopeful that their tests indicate the survival of these instruments even in such harsh conditions.

Since their landing on the moon on August 23, Vikram and Pragyan have conducted various in-situ measurements, confirming the presence of Sulphur in the region and detecting minor elements. Vikram successfully undertook a hop experiment by firing its engines, elevating itself by about 40 cm, and safely landed at a distance of 30-40 cm away. This achievement holds significance for future missions, including the retrieval of moon samples and human missions to the moon.

If ISRO is successful in waking up Vikram and Pragyan, it would be an added bonus for the space agency, allowing them to conduct further experiments on the moon’s surface. The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft was launched on July 14 and made India the fourth country to successfully land on the moon, as well as the first to touch down on the lunar polar region.

Sources:

– Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)